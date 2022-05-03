Skagit County is taking comments on a special-use permit for Predators of the Heart, a 10-acre, nonprofit animal sanctuary just outside of Anacortes.
The permit is required by the county to allow visitors, including volunteers, onto the site.
The organization has been operating for years, but hasn’t had a special-use permit.
County Senior Planner Kevin Cricchio said he’s not sure if the permit was required in the past, but it is required now.
Predators of the Heart filed the application in March, and the application was considered complete by the county April 15. Now comes the public input portion of the permit, according to the county.
Written comments about the permit are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday at skagitcounty.net/pdscomments. The county hearing examiner then will hold a public hearing, with a date to be set.
According to a county document, the hearing will determine whether the hearing examiner should approve, modify and approve, or deny the application as soon as all reviews are completed.
Predators of the Heart offers wildlife education, conservation and a sanctuary for animals in need, said organization President Ashley Carr.
Animals kept by Predators of the Heart have caused area residents concern in the past.
Three wolf-hybrids escaped their enclosure in October. While out of their enclosure, they killed a neighbor’s dog, Skagit Publishing reported in 2021.
Safety measures have been added to keep the animals secure, Carr said.
Predators of the Heart is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The board removed Dave Coleburn, Carr’s father, from the organization after what it deemed as some bad decisions on his part, and Carr was installed as president in June 2020.
Coleburn is no longer associated with the organization, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.