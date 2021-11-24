sports

Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer teammates Emma Smith and Sydney Reisner have taken top honors on the all-Northwest Conference team.

Smith was named the conference's offensive MVP and Reisner the defensive MVP.

The pair helped the Tigers to the conference title, a 17-3-1 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Tournament.

Burlington-Edison's Nyomie Schwetz, Cami Smith and Liz Cisneros were named to the first team, while Analise Slotemaker was a second-team pick.

Anacortes placed Claire Schnabel and Sammy Dziminowicz on the first team, and Emma Foley on the second team.

Burlington-Edison's Ryan Kuttel was named conference coach of the year.

Volleyball

Burlington-Edison senior Amey Rainaud has been named the Northwest Conference MVP.

The senior setter led the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the conference standings and a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A State Tournament.

Burlington-Edison went 19-5 overall.

Two of Rainaud's teammates also earned all-conference honors.

Freshman Lexie Mason made the first team, while senior Jordyn Smith made the second team.

Among the other all-conference picks were Anacortes senior Kenna Flynn on the first team, and Sedro-Woolley junior Emery DeJong on the second team.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.