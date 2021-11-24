featured Prep Notebook: Burlington-Edison players take top soccer honors By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer teammates Emma Smith and Sydney Reisner have taken top honors on the all-Northwest Conference team.Smith was named the conference's offensive MVP and Reisner the defensive MVP.The pair helped the Tigers to the conference title, a 17-3-1 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Tournament. Burlington-Edison's Nyomie Schwetz, Cami Smith and Liz Cisneros were named to the first team, while Analise Slotemaker was a second-team pick.Anacortes placed Claire Schnabel and Sammy Dziminowicz on the first team, and Emma Foley on the second team.Burlington-Edison's Ryan Kuttel was named conference coach of the year.VolleyballBurlington-Edison senior Amey Rainaud has been named the Northwest Conference MVP.The senior setter led the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the conference standings and a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A State Tournament.Burlington-Edison went 19-5 overall.Two of Rainaud's teammates also earned all-conference honors.Freshman Lexie Mason made the first team, while senior Jordyn Smith made the second team.Among the other all-conference picks were Anacortes senior Kenna Flynn on the first team, and Sedro-Woolley junior Emery DeJong on the second team. More from this section Helping Hands steps in to help out Hamilton Food Bank Posted: 9 p.m. Dairies at risk after flooding disrupts feed supply Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Skagit County election results certified Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Rain, wind in forecast for Thanksgiving Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Girls bowling team adds members as season continues Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burlington-edison High School Anacortes High School Sedro-woolley High School Volleyball Soccer Northwest Conference Emma Smith Amey Rainaud Sydney Reisner First Team Teammate Sport Tournament Jordyn Smith Second Team Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Law enforcement apprehends man wanted on 32 felony charges Skagit County's COVID-19 case rate the highest in state One dead, one injured in Highway 20 collision Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide Mount Vernon floodwall does the job Tweets by goskagit
