Burlington-Edison High School senior Zach Watson has been named Northwest 2A Conference football MVP.
Watson was a first-team all-conference pick as a quarterback and a defensive back.
Four other Skagit County players earned all-conference honors on both offense and defense.
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Davis was a first-team pick at running back and linebacker; Burlington-Edison's Eddie Stewart a first-team pick as an offensive lineman and second-team pick as a defensive lineman; Anacortes' Jake Schuh a second-team pick at running back and defensive back; and Sedro-Woolley's Jadyn Lee a second-team pick at wide receiver and defensive back.
Burlington-Edison's Calvin Absten was named a first-team wide receiver, Emerson Wilson a second-team defensive lineman, Marquise Pressley a second-team linebacker and Reece Thompson a second-team offensive lineman.
Sedro-Woolley's Junior Vasquez was named a first-team offensive lineman and Trey Lucker a first-team defensive lineman.
Mount Vernon players honored
Mount Vernon football players Taylor Saben and Devari Davis have earned all-Western 3A Conference second-team honors.
Saben, a senior, is a second-team wide receiver, while Davis, a junior, is a second-team defensive back.
Bulldogs who received honorable mention were seniors Austin Hebel (offensive line), Juster Kiesser (defensive line), Alex Fast (defensive back) and Jorge Torrez (linebacker), and junior Dylan Rose (running back).
County players in all-state matches
Six Skagit County volleyball players took part Sunday in the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association's all-state matches at Burlington-Edison High School.
Anacortes' Kenna Flynn and Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud and Jordyn Smith competed for the Class 2A Red Team, while La Conner's Emma Keller, Rachel Cram and Sarah Cook were on the Class 2B Red Team.
Anacortes' Kelsey Swapp coached the Class 2A Red Team.
