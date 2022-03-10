La Conner's Sarah Cook shoots in a Dec. 21 game against Stanwood.
La Conner High School senior Sarah Cook has been named the Northwest 2B/1B League girls' basketball MVP.
Cook averaged 17.3 points a game this season in leading the Braves to a 23-2 record and a fourth-place finish in the Class 2B State Tournament.
She scored in double figures in all but three of the Braves' games, including scoring a season-high 27 in a Jan. 25 game against Friday Harbor.
La Conner dominated the all-league first team.
Seniors Rachel Cram and Juna Swanson were joined on the first team by juniors Josie Harper and Ellie Marble.
The five-player first team was rounded out by Mount Vernon Christian junior Hannah Van Hofwegen.
The second team included Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino, Kylee Russell and Caitlin Vander Kooy, and La Conner's Ellalee Wortham.
Mount Vernon Christian's Jeff Droog was named the league's coach of the year.
Wyatt a first-teamer
Mount Vernon Christian junior Nick Wyatt earned first-team all-Northwest 2B/1B League boys' basketball honors.
The second team included Concrete's Owen Aamot, Mount Vernon Christian's Billy DeJong and Julian Pedrosa, and La Conner's Isaiah Price.
Mount Vernon Christian's Ben Rozema and La Conner's Miles Sidzyik were among the league's honorable mention picks.
Two take first-team honors
Anacortes junior Camryn Kerr and Burlington-Edison senior Amey Rainaud were named first-team picks on the all-Northwest Conference girls' basketball team.
Burlington-Edison's Sydney Reisner made the second team.
Watson makes first-team
Burlington-Edison senior Zach Watson earned first-team all-Northwest Conference boys' basketball honors.
Among those earning spots on the second team were Burlington-Edison's Connor Anderson, and Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson and Lucas Rodio.
