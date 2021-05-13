La Conner High School sophomore Ellie Marble has been named the Northwest 2B/1B League volleyball MVP.
Marble racked up 298 kills, 114 digs and 25 aces in 30 total sets during the Braves' COVID-shortened 10-0 season. Last season, she was co-MVP with fellow La Conner standout Justine Benson, and was also named co-MVP for state Class 2B.
Four of Marble's teammates landed on the all-league first team: Rachel Cram, Emma Keller, Sarah Cook and Katie Watkins. Concrete libero Kassidy Smith was also a first-team selection.
Skagit County standouts were also well-represented on the All-League Second Team. Local selections there were Avery Yates and Emma Droog of Mount Vernon Christian, Maya Masonholder and Anna Jane Thulen of La Conner, and Concrete's Kyle Clark.
Concrete's Sierra Rensink, Mount Vernon Christian's Kailey Faber and La Conner's Aubrie Sloniker, Hannah Cook and Morgan Huizenga were named Honorable Mention.
Mount Vernon's Serrano honored
Mount Vernon senior Edgar Serrano was named the state boys' soccer player of the week for the week of April 26 to May 2.
The honor comes from the United Soccer Coaches and MaxPreps.
During that week, Serrano contributed to six of the Bulldogs’ 10 goals, scoring four and assisting on two.
He netted a hat trick against Sehome on May 1 and added a goal and two assists against Bellingham on May 2.
Serrano scored a Skagit County-leading 13 goals in Mount Vernon's 10-match season. The Bulldogs went 10-0.
