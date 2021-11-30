Ellie Marble
La Conner's Ellie Marble takes a swing Oct. 28 against Burlington-Edison.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

La Conner High School volleyball player Ellie Marble has been named the Northwest 2B/1B League MVP.

The junior helped the Braves to a 22-0 record and their third consecutive Class 2B state title.

Five of Marble's teammates also earned all-league honors.

Rachel Cram, Sarah Cook, Emma Keller and Makayla Herrera were named to the first team, and Morgan Huizenga to the second team.

Concrete's Ashley Parker and Mount Vernon Christian's Rayah Oostra earned honorable mention.

Hurricanes with co-MVPs

Mount Vernon Christian's Abby Russell and Kylee Russell have been named Northwest 2B/1B League co-MVPs for girls' soccer.

The pair helped the Hurricanes to a 14-2-1 record and into the quarterfinal round of the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.

Abby Russell is a junior and Kylee Russell a senior. The two are cousins.

Mount Vernon Christian's Lily Long, Emily Russell and Hannah Van Hofwegen joined Abby and Kylee Russell on the first team, while teammate Grace Van Pelt earned honorable mention.

La Conner was represented on the all-league team by honorable mention picks Delaney Cobbs and Karris Drake.

County pair named to first team

La Conner senior Mason Wilson and Mount Vernon Christian sophomore Reuben Hall have been named all-Northwest 2B/1B League boys' soccer first-team picks.

Three other Mount Vernon Christian players made the team.

Colby Faber and Julian Pedrosa were second-team selections, and Ben Rozema earned honorable mention.

