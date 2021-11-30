featured Prep Notebook: La Conner's Marble named league MVP By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now La Conner's Ellie Marble takes a swing Oct. 28 against Burlington-Edison. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save La Conner High School volleyball player Ellie Marble has been named the Northwest 2B/1B League MVP.The junior helped the Braves to a 22-0 record and their third consecutive Class 2B state title.Five of Marble's teammates also earned all-league honors. Rachel Cram, Sarah Cook, Emma Keller and Makayla Herrera were named to the first team, and Morgan Huizenga to the second team.Concrete's Ashley Parker and Mount Vernon Christian's Rayah Oostra earned honorable mention.Hurricanes with co-MVPsMount Vernon Christian's Abby Russell and Kylee Russell have been named Northwest 2B/1B League co-MVPs for girls' soccer.The pair helped the Hurricanes to a 14-2-1 record and into the quarterfinal round of the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.Abby Russell is a junior and Kylee Russell a senior. The two are cousins.Mount Vernon Christian's Lily Long, Emily Russell and Hannah Van Hofwegen joined Abby and Kylee Russell on the first team, while teammate Grace Van Pelt earned honorable mention.La Conner was represented on the all-league team by honorable mention picks Delaney Cobbs and Karris Drake.County pair named to first teamLa Conner senior Mason Wilson and Mount Vernon Christian sophomore Reuben Hall have been named all-Northwest 2B/1B League boys' soccer first-team picks.Three other Mount Vernon Christian players made the team.Colby Faber and Julian Pedrosa were second-team selections, and Ben Rozema earned honorable mention. More from this section Folsom, Margaret "Lin" Posted: 38 minutes ago. Folsom, Margaret "Lin" Posted: 38 minutes ago. Perkins, Virginia Elaine Posted: 38 minutes ago. Perkins, Virginia Elaine Posted: 38 minutes ago. Mariachi program adds some culture to Skagit Valley College Posted: 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags La Conner Mount Vernon Christian Concrete All-league Ellie Marble Abby Russell Kylie Russell First Team Mvp Sport Class 2b Honorable Mention Kylee Russell Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead Island Hospital CEO steps down Skagit River flood predictions downgraded Feds: Dams helped prevent more severe Skagit River flooding Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year: Connor Davis Tweets by goskagit
