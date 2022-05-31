Mount Vernon High School baseball player Xavier Neyens has been named the Northwest Conference MVP.
Neyens, a freshman, was a pitcher and infielder this season on a Bulldogs team that finished second in the 16-team conference standings and advanced deep into the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
Neyens was joined on the all-conference first team by Anacortes junior Jacob Hayes.
The second team included Burlington-Edison's Clayton O'Larey and Levi Koopmans, and Anacortes' Jake Schuh.
Locke honored by conference
Burlington-Edison softball player Courtney Locke has been named the Northwest Conference's co-offensive player of the player of the year.
Locke, a junior catcher, shares the honor with Lynden's Ash Alexander.
Among those earning spots on the all-conference first team were Anacortes' Riley Pirkle and Sedro-Woolley's Kiah Trammell.
Among those making the second team were Mount Vernon's Olivia Collins, and Sedro-Woolley's Mabel Gahan, Sami Stark and Abby Virata.
Soto earns top soccer honors
Mount Vernon boys' soccer player Christopher Soto has been named the Northwest Conference offensive MVP.
Soto, a senior, scored 18 goals in the Bulldogs' 19 matches this season.
Mount Vernon, which went 17-2 and qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament, had five others players earn all-conference honors.
Gabriel SantaCruz, Brandon Caro and Angel Casillas made the first team, and Carlos Rosales and Aaron Diaz made the second team.
Burlington-Edison had first-teamers in Edwin Vejar Quevedo, Fernando Velazquez and Anthony Andrade, and a second-teamer in Brennan MacKay.
Anacortes' Connor Barton earned a spot on the second team.
Bruland leads golf selections
Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland was named a first-team all-Northwest Conference girls' golf pick.
Bruland was the No. 2 golfer during the conference season, averaging 81.7 strokes over 18 holes.
Two Sedro-Woolley golfers also landed on the first team — Cora Pierce and Erin Pierce.
Mount Vernon's Sara Pate, Sedro-Woolley's Taylor De Ieso, and Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink and Piper Raupp made the second team.
Tigers place four on all-conference team
Burlington-Edison had four boys' golfers earn all-Northwest Conference honors.
While Payson Atkinson and Rex Wilson made the first team, Ian Powers and Spencer Atkinson made the second team.
Top honors for Flury
Mount Vernon Christian baseball player Alec Flury was named a co-MVP of the Northwest 2B/1B League.
Flury, a senior pitcher and infielder, helped the Hurricanes into the Class 1B state quarterfinals.
Four other Mount Vernon Christian players earned all-league honors.
Jordan Boon and Nathan Symmank were first-team picks, Joel Votipka was a second-teamer, and Jordan Feddema an honorable mention selection.
Concrete's Adam Culver and La Conner's Haydin Dinnuis were second-team picks.
La Conner players recognized
Three La Conner softball players earned all-Northwest 2B/1B League honorable mention.
Rya Holt, Zoe Bates and Chloe Edwards were honored.
