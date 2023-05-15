Sedro-Woolley High School softball player Sami Stark will continue in the sport next year at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

"Talking to the coach (Montessa Califano) and meeting all the girls it really made the decision final," Stark said. "I had a couple of other schools I was looking at, but Columbia Basin was at the top in terms of what I was looking for." 


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

