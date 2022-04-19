BURLINGTON — The competitors taking to the links of the Skagit Golf & Country Club for the 28th annual Burlington-Edison Girls' Invitational proved their mettle Monday afternoon.
While the conditions were by no means ideal with plenty of wind, golfers managed to stay dry and shoot solid rounds.
"There were dark clouds all around us," said Burlington-Edison coach Greg Knutzen. "There was some quality play out there with plenty of scores in the 70s, which is impressive considering the conditions."
The tournament's scoring is different than most. Three golfers per team are required to play 18 holes and two must play nine holes in order to qualify a team score.
Sedro-Woolley finished sixth in the 19-team field with a score of 455 while Mount Vernon tied for seventh with 456 and Burlington-Edison was 10th with 475.
White River won with a 346.
"Sedro-Woolley had a great day," Knutzen said. "There were really excited about how well they played."
Mercer Island's Ellie Evans defeated White River's Brooke Mahler in a playoff for the individual title. Both golfers finished 18 holes with 76s.
The highest local placer was La Conner's lone golfer, Emma Worgum, who putted out with a 78 for fifth place.
Ashley Bruland led Mount Vernon with an 82 while Cora Pierce paced Sedro-Woolley with her score of 102. Chloe Brink topped the Burlington-Edison contingent with a 109 and Anacortes’ only golfer to play 18 holes, Keira Hines, shot a 123.
"I believe this is the longest-running girls' golf tournament in the state," Knutzen said. "We are pretty proud of that."
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2
FERNDALE — Aaron Diaz had a hat trick and an assist for the Bulldogs in their Northwest Conference victory.
Angel Casillas and Christopher Soto each scored a pair of goals for Mount Vernon while Gabriel Santacruz scored once.
"Overall, I am pleased with our performance today," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Although it was not our best day on the pitch, we managed to put together some powerful attacks.
"Ferndale is one of the fittest teams we have played. Our ability to switch the play was on point. We often would build a five- to eight-pass position to goal that resulted in a shot or a goal."
Mount Vernon is 8-1 in conference and 9-1 overall.
Lynden Lions 8,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
LYNDEN — Muddy field conditions and a tough Lynden squad proved too much for the Tigers to handle in the Northwest Conference game.
"We gave up multiple goals uncharacteristically to players slipping, miscommunications, and a Lynden team hungry for a victory," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "While the score line isn’t reflective of the two teams’ quality and talent, give Lynden credit, they flat out beat us."
The Tigers completed 227 passes to Lynden's 81 and connected three or more passes in a row 33 times to the Lions’ eight.
"Lynden has a system and they executed it to perfection," MacKay said.
Jordan Gomez scored for the Tigers in the first half off an assist from Brennan MacKay.
Burlington-Edison is 4-4-1 in conference and 4-5-1 overall.
Squalicum Storm 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs dropped to 2-7 in the Northwest Conference and 2-7-1 overall.
Sehome Mariners 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The loss dropped Anacortes to 2-4-3 in the Northwest Conference and 3-4-3 overall.
SOFTBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 14,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 12
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs rallied to win the Northwest Conference slugfest aided by an Olivia Collins grand slam.
In what were challenging conditions in regards to weather, Mount Vernon trailed 11-4 before storming back with five runs in both fifth and sixth innings. Collins capped the sixth-inning outburst with her grand slam.
Collins then stepped into the pitcher’s circle and retired the Tigers in order in the final frame.
"Dakota Brown got the start for us and gave us a strong two innings of work," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "We have three games in three days and Dakota's effort was exactly what we needed."
Teviana Saldivar was 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Bulldogs while Collins was 3-for-4 with six RBI. Jasmine Bylsma finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and Leslie Escamilla had a hit and an RBI.
"The girls just keep working at the plate and don't give up at-bats," Cyr said.
Mount Vernon improved to 6-1 in conference and 8-4 overall. The Tigers are 2-5, 3-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.