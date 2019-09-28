SHORELINE — Two Mount Vernon Christian cross country runners found themselves in the top 10 on Saturday at the 13th annual King's Cross Invitational.
Hurricane senior Jonathan Brown placed third (17 minutes, 13 seconds) on the three-mile course and sophomore teammate Alexander Hoksbergen finished 10th (18:08). Devin Van Zanten added a 14th-place finish in 18:22.
Freshman Maddy Nielsen placed 11th in the girls' varsity race (22:08).
—
Volleyball
Anacortes at Quincy Tournament
QUINCY — The Seahawks went 4-0 and upended a familiar foe on their way to the tournament title.
Anacortes beat Lake Roosevelt 3-0, Okanogan 2-1, Kittitas 2-1 and Northwest Conference foe Nooksack Valley 2-0.
"Our team blocked well and defensively, they kept the ball in play," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. She said Alyssa Kiser led the Seahawks in kills, Kenna Flynn led in assists and Joey Keltner led in blocks.
—
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
White River Hornets 1
BUCKLEY — Katie King's 30 kills led Burlington-Edison to the win against a team the Tigers will see at their own tournament later this season, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20, 25-13.
"She put on a hitting clinic," Tigers coach Tawnya Brewer said.
Lauryn Dykstra and Gabby MacKenzie each had eight kills, and Dykstra had 21 digs. Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 45 assists and 21 digs.
Brewer said it was a good test.
"We were happy to come out with a win," she said. "We know they're competitive and wanted to make our nonleague (match) with someone we don't see all the time."
—
Girls' Soccer
MV Christian Hurricanes 2,
Coupeville Wolves 2
COUPEVILLE — Emma Symmank scored twice as the Hurricanes wrangled a tie with a larger school in Class 1A Coupeville to go to 5-1-1 on the season.
—
Kamiak Knights 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MUKILTEO — The Knights scored two goals in the second half to send the Bulldogs to 1-4 in the Wesco 4A, 2-5 overall.
Coach Rene Caro said the Bulldogs had opportunities late but couldn't covert.
"That's the game ... you win some, you lose some," he said.
—
Boys' Soccer
Providence Classical 2,
MV Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — Ben Rozema buried a penalty kick, but the Hurricanes couldn't catch up after Providence Classical went up 2-0.
"We played well. It was probably our most complete game of the season so far. We passed the balls well and had most of the momentum," Hurricanes coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.