ANACORTES — Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer player Christopher Soto recorded a hat trick Tuesday night and the Bulldogs shut out Anacortes 5-0 in a Northwest Conference game.
"Overall, we had a great performance," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Anacortes proved to be a side that was very hard to break down. They were a very disciplined team who worked very hard and the score line does not give them enough credit."
Soto's first strike was the lone goal in the first half. He added second-half goals in the 76th and 80th minutes.
Angel Casillas and Aaron Diaz each scored once while Brandon Caro had a pair of assists.
"I appreciated the team's ability to follow the game plan," Ibarra said. "As a whole, tonight's win was a great team effort and I am happy with the result."
Mount Vernon improved to 6-1 in conference and 7-1 overall.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers had their chances in the Northwest Conference match, but had a hard time finding the back of the net.
"Tough game and tough loss," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "I’m disappointed for my players, not in my players. They played hard, created over a dozen clear scoring chances, and we could only put one into the goal."
Anthony Andrade scored the Tigers’ goal. He got past a defender while pressuring Sehome’s back line with Tena Morales, and slotted the ball past the keeper.
"We’re halfway through the season, and don’t have the record we aspired to at this point, but each game we are getting better and I’m confident the results will come," MacKay said.
The coach said Iver Light played “extremely well” in central defense, as did Ivan Garcia in goal, Alan Lopez on the back line and Jordan Gomez up top.
Burlington-Edison is 4-3 in conference and 4-4 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Wildcats scored three goals in three minutes midway through the first half and the Cubs never recovered.
Sedro-Woolley got on the board in the 28th minute off a corner kick as Max Hynds headed the ball across the goal line to cut the Cubs’ deficit to 3-1. The score was 4-1 at the half.
Max Porter tallied the Cubs' second strike in the match's waning minutes. Porter used some fancy footwork to weave his way through the Oak Harbor defense before striking the back of the net from just inside the 18-yard box.
Sedro-Woolley fell to 1-6 in conference and 1-6-1 overall.
Baseball
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Squalicum Storm 4
BELLINGAM — The Seahawks pulled away from the Storm in the fourth inning with three runs in the Northwest Conference game.
In that frame, Toby Esqueda singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, and Gabe Bryant hit into a fielder's choice that drove in a run.
Staely Moore got the win as he pitched six innings, allowed three hits and two runs and struck out nine. Riley Mitchell and Jacob Hayes pitched the seventh, with Hayes recording the save.
Jonathan Evans went 2-for-2.
The Seahawks are 5-2 in conference and 8-4 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Meridian Trojans 0
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon pitchers Quinn Swanson and Cody Shackleton combined on the Northwest Conference shutout.
Mount Vernon stayed perfect at 7-0 in conference and is 9-3 overall.
Moises Lucatero went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 18,
La Conner Braves 1
Five innings
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first inning en route to the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
"Our bats were hot right from the beginning of the game," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister.
The coach added the Hurricanes applied a lot of pressure on La Conner's defense by making great base-running reads.
Liam Millenaar pitched four innings for the Hurricanes and Ryan Boon closed it out in the fifth.
"He threw strikes and got our defense out of a few situations where La Conner had runners in scoring positions," Burmeister said of Millenaar. "This was an excellent team win. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of players."
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-2 in league and 6-2 overall. The Braves fell to 1-5.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 7
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison won a see-saw game at Joe Martin Field and improved to 5-2 in the Northwest Conference and 8-3 overall.
The Tigers rallied from a 4-1 deficit with five runs in the top of the fifth inning, then yielded three runs in the bottom of the fifth to trail 7-6. Burlington-Edison secured the win with five two-out runs in the seventh.
“We showed a lot of resilience and have all season,” Burlington-Edison coach John Thurmond said. “We are a young team that lacks varsity experience but have a couple of veteran leaders and a bunch of young guys that play hard, and are learning what it is like to be a varsity baseball player.”
Jaxon Thurmond went 2-for-3 with a three-run double in the fifth, Cody Roetcissender was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Jakson Granger and Jace Taxdahl each had two hits, and Tyler Walker drove in two runs.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs held the Borderites scoreless while improving to 3-3 in the Northwest Conference and 3-5 overall.
Softball
Anacortes Seahawks 6
Meridian Trojans 1,
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle threw a one-hitter and struck out 12 in the Northwest Conference victory.
Abby Ries and Sammie Baker each had three hits for Anacortes. One of Ries’ hits was a homer.
The Seahawks are 2-2 in league and 3-5 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 6
LYNDEN — The Tigers led 7-0 after four innings and blew the game open with six runs in the sixth inning of the Northwest Conference game.
Courtney Locke went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for the Tigers while Lexi Saldivar was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.
Tate Atchley finished 2-for-4 with a run scored while Kelci Comstock was 2-for-3, scored twice and had an RBI.
The Tigers improved to 2-3 in conference and 3-6 overall.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 11,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
DEMING — The Bulldogs couldn't shake off the rust from spring break as they fell in the Northwest Conference game.
"We didn't do many things right," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "They are a good ballclub that hits really well and we gave them way too many extra outs."
Teviana Saldivar hit an RBI triple for the Bulldogs, who are 4-1 in conference and 6-4 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs dropped their first Northwest Conference game, falling to 4-1 in conference and 6-2 overall.
The Cubs’ Mabel Gahan reached base in three of four plate appearances with two walks, a single and one run scored.
Abby Virata went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Rylan Kononen had an RBI single.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland shot an 86 over 18 holes to finish second in the seven-team match at North Bellingham Golf Course.
Bruland finished two strokes out of first place.
Mount Vernon placed first as a team, 20 strokes ahead of the rest of the field.
The Bulldogs' Sara Pate was third with a round of 102, while Anacortes was led by Keria Hines' round of 135.
The Seahawks placed fifth as a team.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison's Payson Atkinson and Rex Wilson each had 18-hole rounds of 72 at Shuksan Golf Course to tie for second in the eight-team match.
They were three shots behind the winner.
Burlington-Edison also had Spencer Atkinson shoot a 78. Each of the Tigers' five scoring golfers shot 89 or better.
The Tigers won the event with a five-golfer total of 394. Sedro-Woolley placed eighth.
The Cubs were led by Will Edwards' round of 99.
Girls' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
FERNDALE — The Cubs won three of the four singles matches on the way to the Northwest Conference win.
Winning for Sedro-Woolley were Lauren Anderson, Carlie Loop and Emily Chevez. Each won in straight sets.
"I’m so proud of all the girls today. It was so windy and cold, but they played smart and hard," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew.
Addie Lynn and Katie Helgeson came back from a first-set loss to win their doubles match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.