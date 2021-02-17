BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team took to the field for the first time in more than 15 months Tuesday ... and won.
Hannah Sayer scored the game's only goal and two Tigers combined in goal for a 1-0 victory over Lynden Christian.
Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury both spent time in goal.
Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said Cami Smith, Nyomie Schwetz and Ellee Carpenter played well against a tough Lyncs midfield, and Miranda Maskell made a key contribution late.
"After nearly 16 months since we last played a game it felt great to just get back on the field and compete. The win was icing on the cake," he said.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Meridian Trojans 0
ANACORTES — There was snow on the field, but neither that nor the Meridian Trojans could slow down the Seahawks.
For the Seahawks, Camryn Kerr scored four goals, Emma Foley scored two and freshman Abby Plageman scored one. Erin Kennedy added two assists.
Claire Schnabel and Ava Kephart both played in goal in the shutout.
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said Morgan Berard played a stellar game on defense.
Hanson said the team is "beyond the moon" to play, adding, "With nine seniors this year, there is a fervor to enjoy every minute allowed on the pitch in our short six-week season."
Volleyball
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — The Lyncs edged the Tigers 18-25, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12 despite a career night from Gabriella Mackenzie, who had 37 kills, 26 digs and four aces.
Jordyn Smith had 12 kills and 15 digs, and Amey Rainaud added 48 assists and 23 digs for the Tigers.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
MOUNT VERNON — Naisa Williams had 15 kills and five aces, Kamryn Horton notched 33 kills and three aces, and Elisabeth Schutza added five kills as the Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.
"We have a solid group of returners who executed really well at certain points of the match," Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Meridian Trojans 1
ANACORTES — Kenna Flynn handed out 46 assists, Ariana Bickley had 25 digs and Alyssa Kiser recorded 21 kills as the Seahawks won 25-19, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20.
Skyler Whisler and Joey Keltner added nine kills each.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
EVERSON — The Cubs dropped their first match of the season.
