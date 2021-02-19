BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team evened its record Thursday at 1-1 as it took on a neighbor.
The Tigers downed Mount Vernon 3-0 behind 17 kills and 11 digs from Gabriella Mackenzie, and 12 digs and 19 assists from Amey Rainaud.
The Tigers won 25-18, 25-12, 25-16.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
LYNDEN — The Lyncs won 25-17, 25-5, 25-18. Claire Hindman had 10 kills and two aces for the Cubs.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
DEMING — Kenna Flynn had 29 assists and Alyssa Kiser had 12 kills as the Seahawks improved to 2-0 with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 victory against Mount Baker.
"Kenna Flynn did a great job moving the sets in our offense. We served tough and Skyler Whisler had three aces and Joey Keltner had four," Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said, adding that Kiser had a great night offensively.
Keltner and Whisler added 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon won the last time these two county opponents met.
As it turned out, the Tigers hadn't forgotten.
Hannah Sayer and Ellee Carpenter both scored and Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury were both in goal to lift Burlington-Edison to the shutout win.
"Rivalry games are always highly competitive, and our seniors were thrilled to get a win this season after losing to them the last time we played when they were freshmen," Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said.
He said Bri Navarro, Liz Cisneros and Sydney Reisner played well for the Tigers, who got their second win of the season. It was the first game of the season for Mount Vernon.
Lynden Lions 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — Lynden scored twice in the first 20 minutes to help elbow aside the Seahawks. They added two more goals in the second half for the final tally.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said Ava Kephart and Samy Dziminowicz turned in good efforts.
Girls' Swimming
Sedro-Woolley, Squalicum vs. Mount Vernon
The Bulldogs, Cubs and Storm clashed in a "virtual" meet Wednesday where each team swam at its home pool, and all three compared results.
Mount Vernon's Marina Fehr won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 21.34 seconds and teammate Natalie Divita won the 100 backstroke in 1:10.13.
Mount Vernon beat Sedro-Woolley 100-33 and lost to Squalicum 89-61. The Storm beat the Cubs 104-31.
