The Northwest Conference high school cross country and girls' swimming seasons came to a close last week with the conference schools competing in virtual culminating events.
Swimmers from 10 schools met in five dual meets throughout the region — the only in-person head-to-head matchups this season — in what was billed as the Northwest Conference Invitational.
Meanwhile, 15 conference schools each ran alone on area tracks in the Northwest Conference Virtual 5K.
In each case, times were compared to determine team and individual winners.
In swimming, Anacortes senior Ashleigh Merrill had the fastest times in two individual events and the Seahawks won all three relay races on the way to taking the team title.
Merrill won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.98 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 57.13.
The 200 free relay team of Fiona Watkins, Sabine Hambleton, Lindsay Brown and Merrill won in 1:46.34, the 200 medley relay team of Hailey Claridge, Brown, Merrill and Jazmyn Capron won in 1:56.44, and the 400 free relay team of Claridge, Watkins, Capron and Hambleton won in 3:55.72.
In individual events, Watkins won the 200 freestyle (2:06.04), Brown won the 200 individual medley (2:17.96), Annaly Ellis of Anacortes won the 500 freestyle (5:39.80) and Claridge won the 100 backstroke (1:01.70).
Mount Vernon's Ella Blair was the highest finishing Bulldog with a third-place finish in the 500 free (6:14.37). Emma Westendorf of Burlington-Edison placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:14.87) and fellow Tiger swimmer Myanna Rocha was sixth in the 500 free (6:38.05).
Anacortes scored 447.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Sehome 310.5. Mount Vernon was seventh, Burlington-Edison eighth and Sedro-Woolley 10th.
In the cross country finale, the Anacortes girls' team came out on top.
Sophomore Jessica Frydenlund finished second in 18 minutes, 25.5 seconds. Teammates Carolyn Chambers (19:55.6) and Abigail Goodwin (20:00.03) were ninth and 10th. Freshman Casey Lemrick placed 11th (20:02.2).
Mount Vernon freshman Taylor Hoyer placed eighth (19:47.4), while Lauren Benham was Sedro-Woolley's top runner with a 16th-place finish (20:19.3), and Sage Mailhiot of Burlington-Edison was the top finisher for the Tigers (20:37).
Anacortes won with 45 team points, Burlington-Edison was fifth, Sedro-Woolley seventh and Mount Vernon did not have enough runners to score as a team.
On the boys' side, the Seahawks were second behind Sehome, which had the top four runners. Sedro-Woolley was fourth, Mount Vernon sixth and Burlington-Edison 12th.
Sedro-Woolley's Tove' Schweizer was Skagit County's fastest competitor in the boys' race with a seventh-place finish (16:31.8). Anacortes runner Alek Miller placed eighth (16:32.9), and fellow Seahawks runner Ryan Horr was 10th (16:45).
Mount Vernon's Owen Corcoran was the highest-finishing Bulldog. The senior finished 19th (17:02.9).
Burlington-Edison's Will Corcoran was that team's top runner (54th, 18:24).
