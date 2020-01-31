Although the Skagit and Samish rivers remain within their banks as of Friday morning, flooding of farmland, roads and residential areas may occur over the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region through Sunday morning. The forecast suggests the Skagit River may reach its threshold for major flooding.
At a U.S. Geological Survey monitoring site near Concrete, the Skagit River was at about 20 feet as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. But with persistent rain, the river is forecast to rise steadily and peak at 32.5 feet — the threshold for major flooding — about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Near Mount Vernon, the river was at 18.7 feet at 7:30 a.m., according to another USGS monitoring site. There the river is forecast to peak at just over 32 feet about 4 p.m. Sunday.
According to the forecast, flooding is anticipated along the Skagit River from Rockport to Fir Island, inundating some farmland, residential areas and roads. The town of Hamilton and communities of Cape Horn and Thunderbird are at particularly high risk, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, the Samish River was at 7.5 feet as of 7:30 a.m. Friday and is forecast to crest at 10.4 feet midnight Saturday to early Sunday. With the flow forecast to reach about 3,670 cubic feet per second, flooding is anticipated on Farm to Market, Sam Bell and Allen roads and may impact area residences and businesses, according to the weather service.
In response to the flood forecast, the town of Lyman declared an emergency Tuesday and called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help stabilize the eroding embankment along a side channel of the Skagit River.
In November 2017, flood-related bank erosion resulted in the loss of two homes and condemnation of a third, and has since continued eating away at the land between the side channel and the Cascade Trail.
The corps' Seattle District was preparing a crew Friday morning to begin work at the site.
"We have a team heading out to Lyman today," agency spokesperson Scott Lawrence said.
A news release states the corps will work to extend the length of a previously constructed buried rock trench to reinforce more of the channel's bank. The work is expected to take about three days.
"They are going to extend that emergency trench that we constructed between Oct. 31, 2018, into early November," Lawrence said.
That trench was built along 500 feet of the channel where erosion began in November 2017 and caused the channel's width to grow by about 200 feet by the next fall, cutting land away from the town.
"In 2018, significant erosion ... placed public infrastructure at risk," Lawrence said. "That's what triggered us to be able to help out."
While the corps couldn't take action to save the residences lost in Lyman, it could step in to protect Main Street, which is just on the other side of the Cascade Trail.
"We don't have the authority to do construction to protect private homes. It (flooding) has to threaten public infrastructure," Lawrence said.
The corps may also take over operations of the Upper Baker and Ross dams in the upper Skagit River watershed, and has teams delivering sandbags and other resources to Hamilton and flood-prone communities along the Nooksack River to the north.
With significant rain and strong wind, the region is also at increased risk of landslides, power outages, and damage to trees and property.
The National Weather Service recently issued a high wind warning, flood watch and special weather statement, each including areas of Skagit County.
Wind in the 25 to 45 mph range is forecast for areas from Anacortes to Sedro-Woolley, with the potential for gusts to reach up to 60 mph.
The warning is in effect until Saturday morning and encourages residents to avoid forested areas and driving, and to stay clear of windows.
A gale warning is also in effect for marine vessel travel.
The special weather statement said the the highest risk of landslides is through Saturday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.