Democratic challenger Helen Price Johnson is leading the race for the 10th Legislative District state Senate seat against Republican incumbent Ron Muzzall.
Price Johnson had 38,134 votes (51%) in the iniatial count compared to Muzzall's 36,815 votes (49%).
The district includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
"I am excited," Price Johnson said. "Obviously, there are still votes to count and it is very, very close. I am not celebrating quite yet, but I am enjoying the moment for sure.
"We will be watching the numbers come in for the next couple of days and keeping our fingers crossed that we did what we needed to do to run through the tape."
In Island County, where both and Muzzall live, Price Johnson had 25,006 votes to Muzzall's 22,270.
"I am grateful to be in the lead," Price Johnson said. "We knew this was going to be tight."
Muzzall was appointed to the position in 2019 following the retirement of Barbara Bailey, a Republican from Oak Harbor. Bailey retired with a year left in her term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.