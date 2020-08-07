Though another 3,895 ballots were counted Friday by the Skagit County Elections Department, the top two candidates in county, state legislative and federal races on county ballots remained the same.
That has been the case in each of the three days since Tuesday’s primary election.
The top two vote-getters in each race advance to the November general election.
With an estimated 16,000 county ballots remaining to be counted before the primary election is certified Aug. 18, there is still the possibility for candidates sitting third to move into a spot for the general election.
In the Skagit County District 2 commissioner race, Peter Browning has a sizable lead over Mary Hudson and Ken Dahlstedt, though only 264 votes separate Hudson (2,501) and Dahlstedt (2,237).
In a race for a commissioner seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board, 212 votes separate Andrew Miller (2,394) and Wim Houppermans (2,182). They both trail leader Ken Goodwin.
In the multicounty races, the biggest question seems to be who will run against Rick Larsen for his 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Though Larsen had 89,407 votes, Timothy Hazelo and Jason Call are relatively close to each other in the second and third spots. Hazelo has 26,137 votes and Call 24,061.
Through Friday, 29,360 Skagit County ballots have been counted. The next update is expected Monday.
