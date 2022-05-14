...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Democrats, Planned Parenthood and Indivisible Skagit hosted a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights outside the Skagit County Courthouse in downtown Mount Vernon, one of many held across the nation on Saturday.
The rally came nearly two weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court document was leaked that indicates the court will strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that allows for abortions nationwide. A similar rally was held outside the county courthouse on May 3.
Saturday’s two-hour rally featured many guest speakers, ranging from state representatives to longtime Planned Parenthood volunteers.
Lynn Campbell, chair of the Skagit County Democrats, helped organize the event, which drew about 400 participants of all ages, she said.
“It was hard to put together, but I am glad we are out here,” Campbell said.
Planned Parenthood had a booth at the rally and handed out free items including signs, stickers and condoms.
One resident, Mary Jensen, brought her 13-year-old daughter Alison to the rally.
“It is important for me to bring my daughter out here,” Jensen said. “It shows her what we can do to use our voice. We must stand up for access to choose. Having the community here makes me feel less alone in the fight.”
(2) comments
Poor headline. Pro-choice does not translate to Pro-abortion.
Agreed. Thanks you HillardL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.