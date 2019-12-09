MOUNT VERNON — Students at Harriet Rowley Elementary School learned about rugby Friday from a group that not only knows about the sport, but also about winning championships.
Students in the fourth and fifth grades got a crash course from members of the Seattle Seawolves, Major League Rugby’s back-to-back champions.
Seawolves captain Shalom Suniula along with teammates Brad Tucker, Riekert Hattingh and JP Smith visited the school as part of a statewide effort to drum up interest in the sport.
Suniula started by seeing what the students knew about the sport. One question he asked was what a score in rugby was called?
Eventually, he called on the raised hand of fifth grader Fernanda Castro.
“It’s called a try,” she said matter-of-factly.
“That’s right,” said Suniula. “Well done.”
So, how did Castro know the answer?
Well, she lives near Jonathan Kapanji, a third grader at Harriet Rowley whose father, Joshua Lecha, played rugby while growing up in Kenya.
“He has told me all about (rugby),” Fernanda said of Jonathan. “It sounds like a fun sport. I’d like to play it.”
And that’s exactly why the Seawolves had come to Mount Vernon.
“It’s all about the opportunity to expand our sport,” Suniula said. “To give kids another opportunity to be active. And it doesn’t even matter if they decide to play rugby. If they decide to play another sport, that is fine. Maybe it just starts with rugby.”
Suniula and his teammates showed how to pass (backward, never forward) and how exactly to score a try. He then explained the point-after-try kick and the nuances associated with it.
For answering the question about the try correctly, Fernanda got the chance to participate in a passing game with the Seawolves along with a handful of her schoolmates.
Split into two teams, and standing in circles, they raced to see who could pass the oval-shaped rugby ball around first.
The competition was fierce and resulted in plenty of laughter and clapping.
“That was a lot of fun,” Fernanda said. “They (Seawolves) were cool. I’ve never really had an opportunity to meet (professional athletes) before. I’m definitely a fan.”
The group then spilled out of the gym and onto the play field for what turned out to be an autograph session and hands-on experience passing and kicking the ball around with the pros.
Suniula was quick to explain that rugby in middle and high school is all touch, no tackling, and is all inclusive. He said female participation in the sport is growing at a faster rate than male participation.
“We are the first generation of professional rugby players,” Suniula said. “We want to leave our footprint upon our local communities. We want this sport to grow in the schools, become part of the (physical education) programs. So we are getting everyone together.
“In our sport, as there are with others, there is more than one way to get to the top. There is also more than one way to spread our message. We are just excited to have this opportunity.”
