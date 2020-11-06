A program that began last year to provide more education and resources to the Latino business community now has 90 participants and has hosted about a dozen educational sessions, according to the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, which runs the program.
Most participants are from Skagit County, though some are from Whatcom, Snohomish and King counties, said Silvia Reed, the chamber's business development and foundation director. Chamber membership is not required to participate.
Sessions have focused on topics from writing a business plan to social media marketing to COVID-19 safety requirements. All sessions are in Spanish.
On Oct. 20, the program held its final session of the year and featured a panel with two local entrepreneurs, Viridiana Delgado of COA Mexican Eatery and Jesse Lopez of Infinity Painting & Renovations.
Reed said the businesses were chosen from business sectors with the highest representation of Latino entrepreneurs.
Delgado said she shared information on financing her business, COVID-19 challenges and the value of giving back to the community.
She said the seminars help business owners think about the aspects of running a business such as paying bills and taxes.
"The Latino community, we are the labor of our own business, so we don't think about the numbers of the bookkeepers," she said. "I feel like we are so good at our work, and not good at paperwork."
COA Mexican Eatery relocated this summer to the former El Gitano restaurant on Riverside Drive. Delgado said the larger space allowed the restaurant to double the number of tables it could fit with physical distancing restrictions and boost its staff to 32.
"We are super happy we are able to stay open more than anything and survive with the crazy times," she said.
Lopez, who opened Infinity Painting & Renovations in Mount Vernon two years ago, said he discussed with Latino entrepreneurs the importance of building relationships and trust with community members.
"You're not just going to build a fence or build a house, sell someone a car, or provide a meal," he said. "It's the communication and relationship building you're doing for the long term."
He said when he and his crews walk onto a job, they try to create a rapport with homeowners and give them a sense of security. Building relationships pays off when clients refer their family members or friends, he said.
Lopez said his business has stayed busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and upgraded to a general contractor license to offer more remodel services in addition to painting.
He agreed with Delgado that having the right business education can help businesses be more successful. He said a business owner who understands the need to pay taxes and file quarterly reports can charge higher prices than those without that knowledge.
"For me, it's a benefit that we do educate Latino business owners because the majority (have limited English) or they don't speak any English at all," he said.
Reed, with the Mount Vernon chamber, said the Latino Business Leaders program will restart next year with additional education, resources and mentorship opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.