SEDRO-WOOLLEY — How do you get a business off the ground?
A program started by a Leadership Skagit team called Startup Sedro-Woolley is helping aspiring entrepreneurs figure that out.
More than 30 have participated in the monthlong pilot program, which was offered in May and October, and about 15 have created business plans, said Mike Skinner, executive director of the Seattle-based Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, which is helping run the program.
Skinner said the free training is part of a regional effort to help aspiring startups take the first step.
He said microbusinesses — those with a handful of employees and less than a few hundred thousand dollars in annual revenue — make up the majority of the U.S. economy by number, yet more help is available to larger and more established businesses.
“For people who are still at the idea stage, and emerging entrepreneurs who are starting with something new, there are limited resources for folks in rural communities,” Skinner said. “Those folks struggle because no one is there to help them walk through it, put a plan together, and get it started.”
While originally started to revitalize downtown Sedro-Woolley, the program has drawn students from surrounding areas and those wanting to start home-based businesses.
Nic Nakis of Sedro-Woolley completed the program in May and was awarded a $500 startup seed grant. He worked on plans for two businesses — health and fitness coaching, and a film and video production freelance business.
Nakis said he wasn’t interested in opening a gym because of high startup costs and having to commit to a physical building.
After the program, he transitioned from his job as a full-time personal trainer to his startup, called Smart, Fit, and Clean. He meets one-on-one with about a dozen clients in his garage-turned-gym.
“Part of the business is that it’s so flexible that I can do film and video again,” he said.
Nakis said he most benefited from the program’s individualized coaching, which helped him figure out how the businesses were going to make money.
Jim and Sandra Miller of Sedro-Woolley each completed the program and were awarded $500 grants. Sandra Miller is hoping to open Mosaic Gypsy Bead Store and Art Studio in downtown Sedro-Woolley.
“I’m still hoping a space will come up, but I am in the process of selling (jewelry) lessons online,” she said.
Jim Miller, a blacksmith and bladesmith, is planning to launch Gunny Jim’s Forge and Metalworx in January.
Both agreed that learning how to plan the financial side of their businesses was key.
Skinner said some of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs are finding customers willing to pay for a product or service, how to price it and where to sell it.
He said other students who participated in the program realized their business ideas were not feasible.
“For most businesses, it’s a long process of trial and error,” he said. “We get people there quickly and start that process of walking through it with them.”
A third session of Startup Sedro-Woolley is set for March.
