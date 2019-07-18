MOUNT VERNON — Aspiring and existing Latino business owners gathered Tuesday to network and learn about resources available to the Latino business community.
The event was the kickoff of a new Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce program. About 60 attended, said Silvia Reed, business development and foundation director for the chamber.
Reed said that lack of information, a lack of awareness of resources and lack of trust are some of the challenges faced by Latino business owners. Following the event, Reed said that two of the needs are more mentorship from existing businesses and support in starting a business.
Viry Delgado, owner of COA Mexican Eatery in Mount Vernon and a chamber board member, said businesses that take part in the program will benefit from more opportunities to share information, such as about bookkeeping or marketing tips.
“We want to start networking, businesses to meet other businesses and to help each other,” she said.
Teresa Cardenas, with the Allstate Insurance Annette Booth Agency in Mount Vernon, said when more businesses are connected, they can help with questions such as those about applying for a business license or insurance.
She said she thinks that supporting the Latino business community will have a broader impact.
“I think it’s boosting Mount Vernon,” she said. “More businesses and more money coming in will help existing businesses.”
Mayra Nava, with American Family Insurance in Burlington, said some who grow up in the Latino community learn to be skeptical about insurance, and are wary about scams. She said as a Spanish speaker, she is able to assist Spanish-speaking clients with complicated legal documents, and sees the same benefit businesses can offer other businesses.
Ana Mendoza, a Skagit Valley College student, said she attended the event to connect with others, and wants to start an organization focused on filmmaking and storytelling for migrant students.
Reed said moving forward, the program will include more educational events. The goal is to build relationships within the Latino business community and with non-Latino businesses, she said.
