...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The westside crew working to clear the Northwest Cascades Highway of snow has made it to milepost 156, 22 miles past the closure gate.
State Department of Transportation crews clearing the North Cascades Highway of snow from both the east and west sides of the mountain range are only about 3 miles apart, according to a Friday news release.
But the release states that because of the depth of the snow, the process of clearing the highway remains slow.
It said there is there is at least another full week of clearing work ahead, with spring pavement and guardrail repairs to follow.
The Department of Transportation has been at the process for five weeks.
The eastside crew has reached Rainy Pass, where it found the snow depth about a foot deeper than it was during the March 28 assessment.
The eastside crew ended the week near Bridge Creek trailhead near milepost 159.
From the west side, the crew has cleared both lanes to milepost 156. There, the wet, heavy snow is 4 1/2 feet deep.
The road remains closed at the Ross Dam Trailhead at milepost 134 on the west side and Silver Star gate at milepost 171 on the east.
The Department of Transportation asks that no one explore past the closure points while crews are working Monday through Thursday.
It is recommended that those who plan to recreate behind the closure points on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays consult the Northwest Avalanche Center for backcountry avalanche conditions.
