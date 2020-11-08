In a year that saw a historic vote, several people teamed up to ensure those who fought for the right of women to vote — including two from Skagit County — won’t be forgotten.
As part of a project taken up by a Lake Stevens woman, placards were placed earlier this year at the grave sites of two Skagit County suffragists.
Frederick Ornes was a newspaper publisher who gave a speech titled “What Manhood Owes to Ms. Anthony.” He’s buried in Mount Vernon Cemetery.
Linda Deziah Jennings was a writer and journalist whose advocacy helped women in the state gain the right to vote a decade before passage of the 19th Amendment. The editor of a cookbook meant to rebuke the idea suffragists couldn’t cook or do household chores, she’s buried in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near La Conner.
The project to honor Ornes and Jennings — along with other such voting advocates — was led by Starlyn Nackos, a Lake Stevens-area educator who has taken a year off to help guide her children through online learning. While that’s a weighty task, Nackos found herself restless.
“I’ve always been fascinated and interested in feminist history and women’s suffrage. But I was surprised by how little information there was in the textbook. I wanted to provide more opportunities to learn about it,” Nackos said.
Nackos found resources online that had a goal of remembering those who fought for the right to vote.
One was a campaign by the National Women’s History Alliance to recognize suffragists, another was a website designed by the Washington State Historical Society to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. That site includes a database of suffragists and where they’re buried.
Nackos pulled biographical details from that site, and also did some research of her own.
She decided to mark 72 graves in the state, one for each year of the suffrage movement. More than 60 placards have been placed so far, and Nackos created a Facebook page at facebook.com/thankher2020 that includes photos, videos and biographical sketches of suffragists, as well as links to more resources.
Nackos enlisted help to honor Jennings and Ornes, including Lisa Labovitch, a historian who works at the Everett Public Library. Labovitch and Nackos have a mutual friend, and when Labovitch heard what the Lake Stevens educator was up to she was excited to get on board.
“I volunteered to help because I’m one of those weird history people who likes hanging out in cemeteries,” she said.
Labovitch traveled to Skagit County in August to place placards at the graves of Ornes and Jennings.
Ornes teamed up with wife Susan Lord Currier in both publishing and suffrage advocacy before her death in childbirth in 1906. Jennings was an advocate whose wide range of interests took her as far as Chicago for the 1893 World’s Fair.
“I was surprised one of the graves was a man,” Labovitch said. “A lot of women involved in social change were married because club life was seen as an extension of the home sphere. It was acceptable for them to meet with other married women ... but their husbands had to support that.”
Labovitch was joined in her work on the project by a Skagit County friend, Emmy Jurkowska.
“I had never fully thought about people living here in those times and working for rights of women to vote in rural Northwest Washington,” said Jurkowska, a transplant to Skagit County from Alaska. “It was cool to get a broader scope of the history around.”
On Friday, Jennings’ grave was decorated with a clutch of flowers, three “I Voted” stickers and three American flags.
