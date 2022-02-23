The Skagit County Planning Commission passed along to the county Board of Commissioners its recommendations Tuesday on 11 possible changes to county planning policy.
Included in the docket are a proposal to ease restrictions on accessory dwelling units and one to make it easier to open a restaurant in some rural areas.
In mid-March, the county commissioners will meet to discuss whether to amend the Comprehensive Plan to include the 11 proposals. Each year, the county considers possible amendments to its plan.
The planning commissioners were opposed to the accessory dwelling unit proposal.
Also referred to as mother-in-law apartment, an accessory dwelling unit is a small additional home sitting next to a main house on the same lot.
If adopted, residents in unincorporated Skagit County would be allowed to build a larger accessory dwelling unit on their property, and would no longer be required to live on the property or have a immediate family member live on the property to rent out the unit, according to county documents.
Commissioners said the familial requirement shouldn’t be removed, because it incentivizes property owners to maintain their land.
Growth in unincorporated Skagit County is projected to be higher than state planning practices mandate, and the planning commissioners weren’t interested in making it easier to support more growth outside cities.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposal from the owner of Terramar Brewstillery in Edison that would add restaurants to the list of approved uses for properties in some parts of rural Skagit County.
The remaining items on the docket are more minor, and deal with clarifying definitions in the Comprehensive Plan or changing development rules for specific properties.
