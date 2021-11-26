Skagit County’s proposed 2022 budget has the county continuing a trend of drawing from its reserves.
If the Skagit County Board of Commissioners approves the budget in a vote scheduled for Dec. 13, it will be the second consecutive budget in which the county expects to draw about $10 million from reserves in order to balance revenue and spending.
The draft budget includes $66 million in general fund spending but only $56 million in revenue, County Administrator Trisha Logue said at a Tuesday meeting.
Included in the draft budget is $4.5 million to fund the removal of the fourth floor of the Skagit County Courthouse to reduce risk of damage to the building during an earthquake, $1 million for affordable housing, $6 million for economic development grants, $2 million for parks improvements and 10 new positions.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Logue and the county commissioners said they plan to make cuts in the 2023 budget to more easily balance that budget, and expect to present an update to the county strategic plan in 2022.
“We expect the 2023 budget will be much, much leaner … so you’ll have some tough decisions to make,” Logue told the commissioners.
She said there is reason to think that the amount needed from reserves to balance the budget will be smaller than estimated.
The 2021 budget as passed showed a $10.6 million draw from reserves, but thanks to conservative estimates and strong sales tax revenue, Logue projects the true figure will be about $3.8 million.
She said best practices are to have two months of county funding in reserve at all times, a goal the county still meets under the draft 2022 budget.
In addition, Commissioner Lisa Janicki said all new positions in the budget are funded for the entire year, even though many will not be filled by Jan. 1. This will help reduce the impact these new hires have on what is needed from reserves.
Janicki highlighted Tuesday several inclusions in the draft budget that show a shift in the way resources are being used.
Community Court, a relatively new program that offers social services rather than incarceration for certain low-level offenders, is a step toward a more compassionate legal system, she said.
The Sheriff’s Office has in the budget a search and rescue sergeant, which would finally give search and rescue volunteers a coordinator, Janicki said.
She said she’s frustrated to have to draw from reserves, but said in an emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the responsibility of government to improve the lives of its residents.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said during the 2023 budget process there will have to be discussions about cuts to staff, and he will be asking department heads about how they can be more efficient and how they can reduce spending.
“We’ve been very, very conservative in our projections, so we’ve been able to come out OK on that,” he said. “But we do not expect that to happen going forward.”
Commissioner Peter Browning agreed, saying staffing needs to be addressed, even if it means a reduction in services offered by the county.
“Being smart and doing fewer things but doing them well may be a part of our task,” he said.
The draft budget includes a 1% increase in the county’s property tax rate.
Logue said property tax is the county’s largest revenue stream. The law allows only a 1% increase, regardless of inflation.
“I don’t need to tell you (inflation) was more than 1% this year,” she said.
The commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 for a public hearing on the budget, and are scheduled to vote at 11 a.m. Dec. 13.
