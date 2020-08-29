ANACORTES — A group of about 100 people filled four corners of Anacortes’ busiest intersection Saturday afternoon to stand in solidarity with protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by a policeman seven times in the back on Aug. 23.
The shooting left the 29-year-old paralyzed.
One Anacortes protestor, Rochelle Cudworth, said she has protested on the sidewalk every day since Wednesday, three days after Blake was shot.
“We have to start caring about Black lives and can’t shoot and kill them indiscriminately and blame them,” she said. “They’re blaming (Blake). They need to stop protecting officers.”
Three Kenosha police officers were responding to a domestic abuse call when one shot Blake while Blake resisted arrest, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Protests in support of Black Lives Matter and racial justice have taken place in Skagit County consistently since June, after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police at the end of May.
Will McCracken, a 2019 graduate of Anacortes High School, was part of the group that helped organize Saturday’s protest.
He said the shooting of Blake and a Tuesday shooting in which a gunman killed two protesters and injured one, also in Kenosha, provided the impetus to get back onto the streets.
“We need to show support by bringing bodies together and hopefully raise some funds for local charities in the Kenosha area,” he said.
Organizers asked protesters for donations for the Milwaukee Freedom Fund.
“We want to make sure our voices are heard and that we won’t stand for this,” said Ava Martin, also an Anacortes High School graduate and a current Western Washington University student. “Even the smallest thing like this.”
Corin Noronha, another Anacortes High School graduate, said it was important to counter false portrayals of protesters in the media. Most protests have been peaceful, he said.
“It’s not all rioting and looting,” he said.
Suzan White-House and Michael House protested alongside granddaughters Jasmine Manning, 10, and Ashley, 9. The family held “Black Lives Matter” and “vote” signs.
“We’re teaching civil disobedience,” White-House said. “This is the best civil lesson we know.”
Jasmine said she was protesting “to tell everyone that Black lives are important and we should respect them as they respect us.”
