BURLINGTON — As a teenager growing up in Burlington, Gus Montgomery said he knew many of his classmates’ viewpoints differed from his own, but still everyone remained cordial and got along.
Montgomery, a 2007 graduate of Burlington-Edison High School, said with social media providing an easy platform to express views, clashes have become more frequent. In particular, he has noticed many former classmates react defensively to content he has shared about Black Lives Matter, a movement reignited last month following the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, at the hands of police.
Montgomery, who is black and works as a real estate agent in Seattle, helped organize a two-hour march for social and racial justice Saturday in Burlington. About 100 people marched.
“I’ve been to protests in Seattle and they’re amazing, but I know that small towns need to hear voices, as well,” he said. “... I feel like we’re at the root level of the Black Lives Matter movement in the city of Burlington, and I wanted to create another protest and march, another showing of solidarity within this community, because it’s needed more than ever.”
Montgomery said everyone has a responsibility to acknowledge systemic racism and do their part to address it. He said people can start by educating themselves through a documentary, a podcast or an article.
“Hopefully we’ll look back 10 years from now and say ‘I was a part of that movement in Seattle, I was a part of that movement in Skagit Valley,’” Montgomery told a crowd gathered before the march.
Burlington City Council Member Keith Chaplin, who was among the marchers, said Burlington is not immune to issues such as racial injustice that have spurred large demonstrations in major cities.
“People in Burlington might think we’re in a bubble, it doesn’t affect us here, but it does,” he said.
Chaplin said he brought up at a recent City Council meeting the need for a conversation about policing.
“We’re already having trouble filling police positions, it’s hard to find officers, so I think it’s time for the city to look at other services we can provide for our citizens,” he said. “Be it social workers, affordable housing solutions, farmworker relations, there are all sorts of things the city could look into that’s not adding more armed police officers.”
Shem Frederick, of Mount Vernon, one of the marchers on Saturday, said he hadn’t faced racial discrimination until he immigrated to the United States from Saint Lucia, an island nation in the Caribbean, nearly 20 years ago.
He attended the march to protest police brutality, which affects people of all races, but especially black people, he said.
“We’re a very easy target because we’re black. It’s a fact,” he said. “I have mixed (race) kids and I’m going to have to have a conversation with them.”
Melissa Campbell, of Mount Vernon, marched with husband Kevin Campbell, son Evan, 11, and daughter Ayana, 10.
Campbell said she questioned at first whether she should force her daughter, who is from Ethiopia, to attend the march.
“It’s difficult for a diverse family to know what is the right move in what you force your kids to do and what you don’t,” she said. “... I kind of had to say ‘this is an issue for everyone in our society and we need to be out there showing support.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.