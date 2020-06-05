BURLINGTON — More than 200 protesters lined Burlington Boulevard on Thursday afternoon as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations being held across the country in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The protest started about noon and continued peacefully until after 2 p.m. when the crowd began to thin.
Chants of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” were among the messages shouted by adults and children gathered on the sidewalks. Floyd died during his arrest on May 25 after someone reported he tried to pass a fake $20 bill. One of four arresting officers pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes as Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Four officers involved are now charged in connection with his death.
Most of the protesters in Burlington on Thursday wore masks due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but social distancing was not widely practiced.
The protesters filled the sidewalks between Gilkey and Andis roads, holding signs and shouting messages as vehicles passed by. Many of the vehicles honked in support.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton and Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera were among the public officials keeping watch, and officers were stationed along the boulevard to ensure the protest remained peaceful.
“Across America there’s a lot of anger, angst and frustration,” Sexton said. “People need to get that out.”
Luvera did not expect there would be trouble.
“It’s passionate people holding up signs and exercising their constitutional rights,” he said.
Protester Dara Yates of Burlington said she came out to support her 3-year-old son. She already has concerns about the world in which he’s growing up.
“I know as a black man, no matter where he chooses to live, he’s going to have problems,” she said.
Yates did not bring her young children to the protest but said she and her daughter, age 6, had their own demonstration outside of their home where a Burlington police officer came and sat with them and talked about the issues at hand.
They talked about how police officers need more training and mental health options to deal with the stress of their jobs, she said.
Maya Becerra, 19, of Sedro-Woolley is a friend of one of the organizers. She wanted to support her friend and raise awareness.
“We need to show this small town what matters,” she said. “Black lives matter. All lives won’t matter until black lives matter.”
In Skagit County, Sexton said the community at large seems to have a lot of respect for its law enforcement agencies — a respect that is shared by officers for their communities.
“I think it would be naive for anyone to say it could not happen here, but I’m also very proud of the record law enforcement has in this county for good policing,” he said. “Any agency that doesn’t meet that standard needs to be held accountable.”
Prince Osemene and his wife Rachael Osemene, who were visiting from Iowa, attended the demonstration with their young daughter and 12-year-old nephew.
Prince Osemene, who is originally from Nigeria, thanked some of the protesters as they walked by.
“I think it’s amazing that the white folk are actually standing behind us,” he said. “I’m happy to see young people and white people driving the conversation.”
Prince Osemene said he hopes the protests will spark a real conversation about systemic racism in America.
Luvera said he also understood the protests and also hoped to start a conversation.
“There’s no doubt in my mind why we’re out here,” he said. “If I was to sit across the table from any of these people, our values, our beliefs are probably not that far apart.”
In a parking lot behind the demonstrators, a small group of bystanders watched, one of them well-armed with a large military-style weapon, a handgun and ammunition. He gave his name only as J.D. and said he was part of the Skagit Militia and came to guard against outside agitators. He said his purpose was to help be a “calming presence.”
“I don’t have jurisdiction. I’m not pretending to be something I’m not,” he said.
He said he supported both First and Second Amendment rights and was happy that the protesters spoke out in an orderly manner.
“God bless America. That’s why we live in this country,” he said.
— Skagit Publishing staff members contributed to this report.
