SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Peaceful protestors gathered Saturday in front of Sedro-Woolley City Hall to demand justice for the family of the man shot and killed Feb. 16 by a Sedro-Woolley police officer.
Several dozen people attended, carrying signs with phrases such as "We want transparency," "We want accountability" and "Justice for David Babcock."
Matt Uyeno, a Sedro-Woolley resident, organized the protest in light of the shooting of Babcock, a 51-year-old Concrete man who died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Sedro-Woolley police officers did not make an appearance at the protest, Uyeno said.
The law enforcement team that is investigating the shooting has released little information about what it has found.
According to a news release Thursday from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team, “SMART Team members continue to work on the various aspects of the investigation.”
Babcock's daughter, Elizabeth Babcock, said she and her mother, Regina Babcock, were shown body camera footage of the shooting, though it has not yet been released to the public.
She said the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team took a week and a half to show the body camera footage to her and her mother.
It took the investigative team a day to reach out to them after David Babcock was shot, Elizabeth said.
Uyeno, who did not know David Babcock personally, organized the protest to support the Babcock family and shed light on what he believes are hardhanded tactics used by the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
"I feel like they're a violent, oppressive force in our community," Uyeno said about the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
Elizabeth Babcock said her father was well-known by Sedro-Woolley officers.
She said he was arrested in the past on drug charges and for eluding police.
"My dad wasn't a bad person, he just did stupid things," Elizabeth Babcock said.
As the protestors gathered, friends and family of David Babcock spoke about his life.
Among them was Mount Vernon resident Bob Ekblad, who is a part-time chaplain in the Skagit County jail.
He said he met David Babcock in the jail, and the two became friends.
Ekblad said David Babcock was in the inmate worker pod when he was booked in the jail, which means he was a trusted inmate.
He said David Babcock was a thoughtful person and that the two spent time together inside and outside the jail.
Uyeno said he hopes the protest will help bring justice for the Babcock family.
"What makes this community great is that we love our neighbors," he said.
