The Skagit Council of Governments is seeking public comment on a plan it describes as a blueprint for the future of regional transportation.
The draft document, called Skagit 2045, lays out priorities for transportation projects for the next 25 years, and how they could be funded.
Mark Hamilton, senior transportation planner for the council, said the plan outlines the challenges for motorized and nonmotorized transportation systems in the county and how they could be addressed. The plan is updated every five years.
Hamilton said the plan also provides an estimate of funding available for transportation projects.
The plan can be viewed at skagit2045.org. Comments can be sent to Hamilton at markh@scog.net, or mailed to Skagit Council of Governments, c/o Mark Hamilton, 315 South Third Street, Suite 100, Mount Vernon, 98273.
Comments will be accepted until Feb. 5.
Members of the Skagit Council of Governments approved the draft plan for comment at its meeting Wednesday, and will review the comments at its next meeting Feb. 17.
Hamilton said the plan must be approved by March to stay in federal compliance.
