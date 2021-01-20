Skagit County Planning and Development Services will host four information sessions on the Shoreline Master Program update that is underway.
Each will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Additional meetings are set for Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8. Each will be at 6 p.m.
Registration is required to attend and can be completed at skagitcountysmp.squarespace.com. Those attending will be able to ask questions of planning staff, according to the event webpage.
Skagit County is resuming work on the Shoreline Master Program, which was left incomplete in 2016. The plan is to complete the work by June.
The county is required to have a Shoreline Master Program under the state’s Shoreline Management Act.
The county’s program applies to 826 miles of marine and freshwater shorelines in unincorporated areas of the county and establishes rules aimed at preserving sensitive natural resources and public access along those shorelines.
