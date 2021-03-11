The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners approved a $35.6 million contract Tuesday to replace an aging 5.3-mile water line.
Commissioner Joe Lindquist said the project will provide redundancy and reliability to a crucial segment of the district's water system.
"It's (among) our most critical assets," he said.
The existing line running south from Judy Reservoir — the PUD’s treatment facility and primary water source — to downtown Mount Vernon is more than 50 years old, and has seen three breaks in the past two years.
"It's pretty clear we need to do something, and we need to do it now," Lindquist said.
Construction can start after the completion of custom-made pipe, which is expected to be mid-summer. Installation will take about two years, said PUD spokesperson Kevin Tate.
