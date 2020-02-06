MOUNT VERNON — Work is nearing completion on Mount Vernon’s project to add two lanes to College Way under Interstate 5, but city Public Works Director Esco Bell said the completion date depends on weather.
He said the contractor may finish by late February as planned, but completion may get pushed into March if crews don’t soon get a weekend without rain.
The $8 million project, largely funded by government grants, started in December 2018 as an effort to ease traffic jams on this increasingly busy street, he said.
“This is the busiest corridor here in our city,” Bell said at the time. “During peak hours, it’s beyond capacity.”
Bell said on- and off-ramps on the north side of College Way will have to be closed for a weekend so crews can finish paving. That work can’t be done in rain, he said.
When completed, there will be three lanes in each direction — two that go straight under the interstate and a dedicated left-turn lane to get on the interstate.
In terms of budget, Bell said the project has had only one major cost revision.
At the outset, he said crews found some of the soil under the overpass needed more reinforcement than was originally thought, adding about $700,000 to the cost of the project.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.