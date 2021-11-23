With floodwaters lingering in parts of Skagit County, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday that more heavy rain is on the way.
The majority of the county is forecast to see 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall on Thanksgiving Day.
According to the weather service, there is an about 10% chance that rainfall could lead to flooding.
As of Tuesday morning, however, Northwest River Forecast Center data showed the height of the Skagit River was about 22 feet or 23 feet from Concrete to Mount Vernon and forecast to reach no higher than 26 or 27 feet during the next 10 days. Flood stage is 28 feet.
While the coming weather system is forecast to drop the most rain in the eastern portion of Skagit County, it is forecast to bring the highest wind gusts — up to 30 mph — to the western portion.
According to the weather service, that wind may lead to another round of downed trees and power outages — impacts also most likely to occur on Thanksgiving Day.
That possibility comes on the heels of Puget Sound Energy restoring power to the more than 5,000 customers impacted throughout Skagit County during last week's storm. Some of those customers were left without electricity for days as flooding complicated repair efforts.
