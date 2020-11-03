State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, is fending off a challenge from Republican Russ Dzialo in the race for a seat in the state House after Tuesday night's initial vote tally.
Ramel received 48,310 votes, or 73% of the votes, for the 40th Legislative District, Position 2 seat. Dzialo received 17,733 votes, or 27% of the votes.
Ramel, a climate policy adviser at the nonprofit Stand.earth, was appointed to the House seat following a vacancy in early 2019. Dzialo, a Republican from Sudden Valley in Whatcom County, is a first-time candidate.
Ramel said late Tuesday that early results showed Democratic candidates beating their Republican challengers in districts throughout the state.
"I think it's ... a reflection that voters are excited to see Democratic leadership, a science-based approach to public health, and an approach to balancing our budget that doesn't lean on austerity and cuts," he said.
The 40th district includes San Juan County, northwestern Skagit County and southwestern Whatcom County.
