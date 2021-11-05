The petition to recall Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver was made official Friday morning when the two women behind the recall effort verified under oath in Skagit County Superior Court that they believe Vandiver has acted unethically.
"We can show there is reason to be concerned," Hamilton resident Leah Jones said. "We would like to have the right, our constitutional right, to question our elected officials."
Jones and Barbara DePoppe filed a recall petition with the Skagit County Auditor's Office in September. It was then referred to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and a ballot synopsis, which could go to voters if Judge Laura Riquelme rules the petition has merit, was filed with the court.
"We believe these deeds have been done and her performance has not been ethical," Jones said. "It is our opinion that malfeasance has been committed on several items and we would like the people to have their say also."
Attorney Billie Morelli, who is representing Vandiver, argued Friday that the petition should be dismissed because part of the procedure set up for recall attempts, primarily exchanging paperwork in this case, was not followed. Confusion over the procedure led to a previous delay in the case and additional confusion arose Friday.
But Riquelme denied Morelli's request.
"There is some confusion about who should be receiving what and what has been provided to certain people," Riquelme said. "I don't believe the appropriate remedy would be to dismiss this petition filed by registered voters."
Jones and DePoppe now have through Monday to provide about 500 pages of documents to the court and to Morelli, and another hearing is set for Nov. 17.
At that time, Riquelme expects to determine whether the allegations made by Jones and DePoppe are sufficient to allow Hamilton voters to decide whether to recall Vandiver.
"The court shall not consider the truth of the charges ... but only whether the charges are sufficient; whether they meet the legal standard for moving forward to the next part of the process," Riquelme read from the applicable state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.