There have been 18 new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County over the past two days, according to data from county Public Health.
Monday also saw two new COVID-19 deaths, both stemming from an outbreak at a Mount Vernon nursing facility.
County Public Health Officer Howard Leibrand said these are the fifth and sixth deaths directly tied to the outbreak at Mira Vista Care Center. That outbreak was reported July 6.
The 18 new COVID-19 cases documented Monday and Tuesday bring the total in the county to 760 since the start of the pandemic.
According to county data, 241 of these cases have been reported in July, making it the county’s worst month yet for the virus.
The county also reported Monday two more hospitalizations related to the virus, continuing an upward trend in severe cases.
