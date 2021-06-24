Record-breaking heat is on the way to much of Western Washington, and officials are urging people to take caution in the dangerously hot conditions.
Forecasts suggest temperatures reaching into the 100s from Saturday through Monday in parts of Skagit County.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service's Seattle office called the coming hot streak a "long-duration, record-breaking heat wave" for Western Washington.
On Thursday, the weather service issued an excessive heat warning for the region from 2 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday.
That heat wave will bring a risk of illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration, particularly as overnight temperatures remain warm.
The high temperatures will also bring an increased risk of wildfires, and an increased risk of cold-water related accidents, such as drowning and cold-water shock.
Setting records
National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy said based on historical records for Bellingham and Everett, the forecast would set new daily record high temperatures for the region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The forecast would also exceed each city's previous record high temperature for the month of June, which weather service meteorologist Mary Butwin said was 93 degrees on June 9, 1955, for Bellingham and 91 degrees on June 30, 1955, for Everett.
Guy said the forecast temperatures also edge close to each city's all-time high, recorded at 96 degrees for Bellingham and 100 degrees for Everett, both on July 29, 2009.
As of mid-Thursday, the forecast suggests a high of 100 on Sunday and Monday in Burlington, 100 on Monday in Mount Vernon, 106 on Monday in Sedro-Woolley, and 111 on Monday in Concrete. Waterfront areas of the county such as Anacortes and La Conner are forecast to peak in the high 80s and low 90s.
Cooling centers to open
Officials urge people to find a cool location to ride out the historic heat.
Skagit County announced Thursday that several cooling centers will open for those who need a cool place to go.
The Sedro-Woolley Library, 110 W. State St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday as a cooling location.
Guests are requested to bring their own water bottles. Water refill stations will be available, but drinking fountains will remain closed due to COVID-19. Those who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask.
The former Concrete Library, 45770 Main St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a cooling location. Community Action will operate the location, and will provide water and a light lunch.
The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management is working to open cooling centers in other locations this weekend, said county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
Kids can cool off at two Skagit County spray parks that have recently reopened.
The spray pad at Maiben Park in Burlington is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the spray pad at Kiwanis Park in Mount Vernon is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Know the signs
Excessive heat brings a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening.
According to a news release from Skagit County, those most at risk of heat-related illnesses include infants and young children; those 65 and older; those who are overweight; those who overexert during work or exercise; those who are ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure; and those who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia or poor circulation.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache; and fainting, according to a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those experiencing heat exhaustion should move to a cool place, sip water, take a cool shower/bath and put wet cloths on their bodies.
Symptoms of heat stroke include high temperature (103 degrees or higher); red, hot, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and loss of consciousness, according to the CDC.
If a person is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911, move the person to a cool place and cool them down with a cool bath or cool cloths.
