ANACORTES — Cleanup of an oil spill at Shell Puget Sound Refinery was completed as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an announcement from the spill response team.
The spill occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday during the transfer of crude oil from Alaska's Northern Slope from a barge to the refinery.
The spill response team reported Saturday that about 20 gallons of crude spilled due to problems with a pressure release valve.
Five of those gallons made it into Fidalgo Bay, but were successfully contained within a boom system and removed from the water, according to the response team.
The response team included the refinery, Coast Guard, state Department of Ecology, Skagit County, Lummi Nation and Crowley Maritime, the company operating the barge reportedly carrying 5 million gallons of crude oil.
Ecology and the Coast Guard said on Twitter that the spill was kept small thanks to an effective response.
"Well-trained personnel deployed swiftly to the scene. It's that heightened posture that helps protect environments of the Pacific Northwest," said the Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest district.
