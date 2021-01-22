Skagit County and its neighbors are still meeting only two of four metrics needed to advance in the state's COVID-19 recovery plan, according to state data.
In the four-county region, new COVID-19 cases increased by 89% over the 14 days prior to Jan. 9, and new hospitalizations increased by 50% in the 14 days prior to Jan. 16, according to the state's Roadmap to Recovery data dashboard.
Like last week, a spike in cases in Whatcom County played a role in keeping the four-county North Region from meeting two of the metrics needed to advance to Phase 2 in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan.
To meet the new cases and new hospitalizations metrics, the region that includes Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties needed to have decreases of at least 10%.
Data used is the most recent that the state Department of Health is able to verify.
In the previous week's update, new COVID-19 cases in the region fell by 3%, while new hospitalizations increased by 61%.
The other two metrics to meet are an ICU occupancy of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
According to the most recent report, ICU occupancy in the region is at 60%, and the test positivity rate is 8%.
None of the eight regions in the state qualified Friday to advance to Phase 2.
During Phase 1, indoor dining is prohibited and indoor gatherings banned. Gyms are limited to appointment-only and to one customer per 500 square feet, and bowling alleys and other entertainment facilities are restricted to private parties of individual households of no more than six people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.