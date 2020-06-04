A large regional fire and police training facility planned on a site between Conway and Stanwood could fill a regional need for nearby space to train and is expected to attract public safety personnel from across the Northwest all year long.
“There’s nowhere really to train around here,” John Cermak, the North County Regional Fire Authority fire chief told the Stanwood Camano News.
Cermak walked last week among prickly brambles and salmonberry bushes into an open field, but what he saw was an opportunity to save lives. A portion of a 33-acre site will soon become the center of a training facility with classrooms, prop buildings and a variety of street layouts. Construction should start this fall and be complete a year later.
“We think of this as our ‘Field of Dreams,’” he said. “If we build it, they will come.”
Area firefighters typically drill at a training tower at Snohomish County Fire District 4 near Snohomish. It’s smaller than the proposed Stanwood site and has limitations, such as no live burns and competition for training time with several other agencies.
Beyond the Snohomish facility, the only training centers similar to what North County Fire is planning and available to smaller fire districts are the state fire training academy near North Bend and the Chemeketa College’s Emergency Services Programs in Brooks, Oregon, north of Salem. Larger agencies, such as the Seattle Fire Department, have their own training facilities that aren’t made available to smaller agencies.
Skagit Valley firefighters typically use the Snohomish Fire District 4 site or the state Fire Training Academy but would likely opt to use the nearby Stanwood facility, Skagit County Fire District 14 Chief David Skrinde said.
“It can be quite a drive to go to south Snohomish County or North Bend, and it takes crews and equipment out of service,” said Skrinde, who also serves as president of the Skagit County Fire Chiefs Association. “It would be great having a facility close by with live-fire training. It just makes training more realistic.”
He added that the crews likely to most frequently use the Stanwood facility could also eventually be called to respond to the same local calls.
“It’s a huge benefit when crews train together and later work together,” Skrinde said.
Skagit County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Ray said having a modern training facility so close to his district — which has two stations on the southern-most end of Skagit County — may allow for additional training opportunities.
”Having a training facility adjacent to my fire district sounds wonderful,” Ray said. “Especially a new, modern facility.”
Mount Vernon Fire Department Chief Bryan Brice said having a training facility closer than the North Bend academy could be useful for all Skagit County departments.
”In theory, it’s a great addition,” Brice said. “It’s sure a lot more convenient than the state academy. It provides huge opportunity for Skagit County to have access to a training facility for when we have new recruits or when we have specific training needs.”
The Stanwood training facility, which will initially cover about 5 acres, can accommodate multiple training groups at once, Cermak said. The 1-acre Snohomish Fire District 4 site hosts one training group at a time.
“The state academy can handle about 100 people a year, but you’re competing for spots with agencies across the state,” Cermak said. “We have 100 we need to put through each year just in our county.”
Per state law, firefighters require regular training, including live-fire situations.
“It’s getting harder to find live-fire and other training opportunities,” Cermak said.
The new facility could provide a variety of real-world training and accommodate various groups.
“Right now, you pay people overtime to travel far away for the required training,” Cermak said. “This way, they’re still right here close to home.”
North County Fire bought the forested site in April for $900,000 and issued a $5.5 million bond at 2.37% for the project as well as two new fire engines. The facility, on land sandwiched between Pacific Highway and a rock quarry, has few neighbors and will be built with forestland buffering the borders.
Plans at the Stanwood site call for a series of 12 portable classrooms, typically bought surplus from school districts. People can attend a class and then walk outside and put the lessons to work in a real-life situation, Cermak said.
It’s not a new concept. Before moving to the Northwest five years ago, Cermak was a battalion chief for the Alhambra Fire Department in Los Angeles where he was part of a team charged with revamping training after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He helped the Los Angeles area firefighters build and upgrade seven training facilities.
“Firefighters will never get the real-world experience they need from watching a video,” Cermak said. “They need realistic, hands-on training.”
One of the Stanwood facility’s hallmarks will be elaborate prop buildings — multistory custom-made structures built from shipping containers stacked in various configurations to mimic realistic situations local firefighters may encounter. The structures allow for training to fight different fires, work with ventilation, practice entering and learning construction techniques.
“My job is to get my people trained. I have to keep developing my people,” Cermak said. “This is one of the most dangerous jobs, and this kind of training will save lives.”
North County Fire could also eventually expand the training center to include more streets, different training structures and a Children’s Safety Center, where school kids could visit to learn about fire safety. Police also could use the facility’s buildings and various street designs for K9 training, practicing traffic stops and learning about collision response.
“The hope is to provide neighboring agencies the training facility, charge a fee, and make it a cost-neutral situation for us,” said Cermak, adding that local crews training together on similar equipment will help in large emergencies where many agencies respond.
Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera, who is the chair of the Skagit County Police Chiefs and Sheriff Executive Board, said he could see such a site being useful for local law enforcement agencies.
While all police training needs to be accredited through the state Criminal Justice Training Commission, having accredited courses be available locally — for example if an instructor could conduct the class on-site — could be beneficial.
”Now we’re not traveling to Seattle or Spokane to get that,” Luvera said. “We’re traveling only 30 miles.”
The agency plans to break ground Aug. 1 and have utilities and streets installed before winter. The site will feature a recoverable water system using an 80,000-gallon underground tank.
The prop buildings, which will be constructed elsewhere, will be assembled in spring 2021. The tentative plan is a procession to a ribbon cutting following the annual 9/11 ceremonies at Station 99 in Stanwood, Cermak said.
“My hope is that 10 years from now, the site is built out more, and you could go out there any day of the week and see police, EMS and fire all using the training center,” Cermak said. “But you have to start somewhere. You have to build it first.”
