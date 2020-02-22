From baby gray squirrels knocked from their nests to harbor seals stranded on the beach, Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on San Juan Island cares for a wide variety of critters in need of help overcoming injuries or abandonment in order to resume life in the wild.
About half of the nonprofit’s patients come from Skagit County, including 178 in 2019, Wolf Hollow education coordinator Shona Aitken said.
A few recent referrals from Skagit County included a bald eagle and a barred owl, each found in November on the sides of roadways after being banged up in collisions with vehicles.
Aitken said both birds have recovered from the injuries and have been released.
Long-time volunteer Ann Tanner helped get the eagle to Wolf Hollow for care and was able to help release it in the Bow area after its recovery.
“That was really neat because the bird was not in good shape when it was picked up,” she said of releasing the eagle in December. “She hopped right out (of the carrier) ... and then took off into the sky, which was really quite thrilling.”
Tanner is one of 22 volunteers from Skagit County who are on call for Wolf Hollow, and said being a volunteer is rewarding and sometimes offers special experiences, such as helping to release recovered animals.
“Sometimes it’s very rewarding, particularly in the summer when we get a lot of baby animals and baby birds and they do really well in rehab,” she said. “When they get released it’s always a kick; that’s always a big up.”
The wildlife rehabilitation center relies on volunteers to transport animals from Skagit County and surrounding areas to the center on San Juan Island.
“Mostly it (being a volunteer) involves transportation, which means picking up an animal here on the mainland and arranging to get it on a ferry to Friday Harbor with another volunteer who is already riding the ferry,” said Tanner, who has volunteered with the center for 20 years.
More volunteers such as Tanner are needed for animal transport, as well as to help the nonprofit wildlife center with fundraising and outreach, Aitken said.
Wolf Hollow staff will hold an event at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., to share more about the center’s work, and to recruit and offer training for volunteers.
Aitken said anyone interested in becoming a wildlife transport volunteer can participate in training from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following an hourlong talk.
Squirrels, cottontail rabbits and a variety of raptors are the most common animals Wolf Hollow receives from Skagit County. Aitken said many other species are received less often, including young Vaux’s swifts found during a chimney cleaning in 2018.
