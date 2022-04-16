SEDRO-WOOLLEY — If hiking on trails while in search of stolen artifacts from a cursed Egyptian tomb sounds intriguing, this year’s Trek for Treasure is not be missed.
It’s that time of year when Mark Pearson, manager of United General District 304’s United Fitness Center, gives hundreds of trekkers the opportunity to test their brains as well as their brawn.
“People really need this,” Pearson said. “They really needed it last year and it’s the same this year. With COVID still around and all the stress, it’s just an opportunity to get out in nature and enjoy all the healthy benefits such as managing that stress, boosting immune systems and helping with mental health.”
About 100 teams have already signed up. Pearson said most, if not all, have participated in the event before.
“We certainly have those teams that have done it year after year,” he said. “It’s something they look forward to and we love to hear that.”
Participants can choose between Level I (Earth Trekkers) and Level II (Sky Trekkers). For more information — including a story about the theme of this year’s trek — go to trekfortreasure.org.
It all starts June 3 with the first hike, and new quests follow every two weeks. The sixth and last hike is slated for Aug. 12 and the final challenge on Aug. 27.
“Having the two different levels has been really successful for us,” Pearson said. “It gives people the option to pick an easier level and it also allows us to spread people out on the trails, which is nice.
“There aren’t 12 different hikes. Some are the same for both levels while others are different. The hikes will start out easier and progressively get harder and more challenging through the summer.”
This year’s theme, “The Legend of the Cursed Mummy’s Tomb,” asks participants to locate ancient Egyptian artifacts removed from the tomb of King Tutansymun a century ago by Pearson’s grandfather.
The story says the artifacts were shipped to Seattle for further research, but upon arrival were promptly stolen by thieves who hid them in and around Skagit County.
There are prizes to be claimed not only for those who finish first, but for those who manage to complete the entire event.
While the event’s basic premise has remained unchanged since its inception in 2010, there have been tweaks and additions.
Returning this year are the clue boxes located at the end of the trails that contain a password participants will enter on their computers. Once that password and the obligatory group selfie is taken and submitted online, the next clue will be unlocked.
“That is coming back. We haven’t done that the last couple years for obvious reasons,” Pearson said of the pandemic. “That just adds something fun and exciting. Teams will actually have to find something.”
Last year’s “The Quest — A Treasure Hunt” included 385 teams and a total of 1,110 participants. Just over 70 teams completed the entire event.
Those who completed Level 1 hiked 20 miles and gained 2,100 feet in elevation, while Level 2 teams traipsed 30 miles with a total of 6,250 feet of elevation gained.
“We are definitely looking forward to the start of this year’s Trek for Treasure,” Pearson said. “It takes a lot of work, but it’s really worth it. It takes a lot of preparation, but I have a great staff and we have a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.