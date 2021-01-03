Ken Dahlstedt wrapped up 20 years Thursday as a Skagit County commissioner.
The only county commissioner to be elected five times, Dahlstedt will be remembered for the projects for which he advocated, the funding he pursued and the partnerships he sought to build, according to his friends and colleagues.
“If there ever is an electric ferry, it should be called the SS Dahlstedt,” said Tim Holloran, who served as the county administrator through nearly all of Dahlstedt’s time in office.
The plan to replace the Guemes Island Ferry with an electric vessel began as a optimistic dream on the part of Dahlstedt, and is on its way to becoming a reality thanks to his advocacy and his pursuit of government grants, Holloran said.
In the August primary election, Dahlstedt failed to advance to the general election. His seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners is now occupied by Peter Browning.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki, who served alongside Dahlstedt for the past six years, said his talent for building and leveraging connections put Skagit County — and its priorities — on the radar of the state and federal governments.
“Ken, he is the most social person I think I ever met,” she said.
Janicki said she admired his tenacity and willingness to keep calling and asking for funding on all sorts of projects.
As an example, she pointed to the new Veterans Park in Sedro-Woolley that began as a public request for a small sign at the SWIFT Center to commemorate county residents who had served in the armed forces. Eventually, because of Dahlstedt’s passion and pursuit of funding, the project evolved into a full-blown park.
“It became possible, in bite-sized pieces, because of his pushing,” Janicki said.
Holloran called this project one of Dahlstedt’s “hair-brained ideas,” a term Dahlstedt affectionately uses for his tendency to get inspired by an idea and run with it, rather than first talk it over with his fellow commissioners or county staff.
While he remembers many times when this approach led him nowhere, the Veterans Park is an example of a success, one that wouldn’t have happened without his advocacy.
“If you do everything by committee, you won’t get anything done,” Dahlstedt said.
Holloran said he admired Dahlstedt’s willingness to hear anyone out, even when they were critical or off base.
“He never ducked a difficult resident,” he said. “I’m not sure I always had that patience.”
Commissioner Ron Wesen, who served alongside Dahlstedt for 12 years, said Dahlstedt always talked to the voters, checking the temperature of public opinion and trying to learn how he could do his job better.
“One thing he has always said is, ‘Every day is election day,’” Wesen said.
One of the focuses of Dahlstedt’s time as a commissioner was on issues of mental health and substance abuse — referred to under the umbrella term behavioral health — said Joe Valentine, executive director of the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization.
“He used his position to advocate for the needs of people with mental health and substance abuse issues,” he said. “He devoted his entire commissioner career to that effort.”
Dahlstedt’s passion for behavioral health issues was personal, not merely political, Valentine said. Dahlstedt served for 19 years on the organization’s board of directors.
“This was a mission from his heart,” Valentine said. “He went above and beyond what you’d expect from a county commissioner.”
Dahlstedt said his interest in issues related to behavioral health began when he was assigned to the North Sound board, but quickly grew as he saw residents and their families struggling with the effects of mental illness and drugs.
Worse was how few advocates behavioral health programs had in state and federal politics, he said.
“The people who have the greatest struggles have the least support,” he said. “We have really tried to make this really visible and high priority.”
That passion manifested itself in the continued search for government support, and in the education of his fellow elected officials on the importance of funding behavioral health projects.
Valentine said Dahlstedt was instrumental in securing about $40 million in capital funding for not just the acute mental health treatment facility being built in Sedro-Woolley, but for facilities in Oak Harbor, Everett and Bellingham.
Holloran said the 70-unit permanent supportive housing development that will be built in Mount Vernon is another example of Dahlstedt’s tenacity.
He was inspired by a similar project in Bellingham that paired housing for the homeless with behavioral health services, and he kept working with local leaders until there was an agreement to build the facility.
“That was him following through and pushing hard,” Holloran said.
Wesen agreed, saying Dahlstedt’s advocacy has had tangible impacts.
The project he spearheaded that connected Anderson Road and LaVenture Road, for instance, created a new way to get around in south Mount Vernon.
“We all really benefited from that road being completed when the Skagit River Bridge went down,” Wesen said.
Projects such as the construction of McIntyre Hall — one of Dahlstedt’s first as a commissioner — and the Community Justice Center relied on partnerships and reaching compromise with many stakeholders, he said.
Tom Keegan, president of Skagit Valley College where McIntyre Hall is located, said the project was “a model of how a community comes together to create something really special.”
The partnership between the college and the county is an example of how Dahlstedt will be remembered, Keegan said.
“Ken’s legacy is one of seeking partnerships, seeking creative solutions and of listening and working very hard,” he said.
Without the base of knowledge Dahlstedt has built up over the past two decades, Janicki said she’s concerned the Board of Commissioners could lose some of its understanding of the county’s past.
Because of Dahlstedt’s long history in the county, Janicki said Dahlstedt remembers what ideas have been successful and why others have failed.
“I think that is going to be the immediate biggest gap,” she said.
Similarly, Valentine said he thinks Dahlstedt’s relationships with state and federal officials that were instrumental in securing funding will go with him as he leaves office.
“His ability to work with them will certainly take a while to rebuild,” Valentine said.
There are always more projects than there is funding to pay for them, Dahlstedt said. What helps put the odds in your favor is relationships.
Dahlstedt said these relationships took time to build and that they won’t simply transfer to a new commissioner.
As he enters office, Browning said he hopes to develop Dahlstedt’s ability to listen to constituents and hone in on information that guides decision-making.
Going forward, Dahlstedt is working to highlight products grown and made in the state, with the goal of producing a label and raising awareness of the importance of local goods.
The Buy Washington campaign will emphasize the jobs that are supported when people support the state economy, and will emphasize the reduction in emissions that comes with fewer interstate or international shipments, he said.
“If you want your community to do well, you have to support your community,” he said.
