As the COVID-19 pandemic has strained household budgets, utility providers in Skagit County are seeing increasingly large overdue bills.
The Skagit Public Utility District, Puget Sound Energy and Cascade Natural Gas have seen a jump in the total dollar figure of overdue bills, even as the number of overdue customers has fallen.
PUD spokesperson Kevin Tate said the water provider had $155,000 in bills more than 90 days late as of January, compared to about $15,000 in January 2020.
Andrew Padula, spokesperson for PSE, said the number of past-due customers fell last year by about 13%, but the total balance of the overdue bills increased by 36%. Cascade Natural Gas spokesperson Mark Hanson said the year-to-year increase is about 25%, while the number of overdue customers has fallen.
All these utilities have waived late fees during the pandemic, and are abiding by Gov. Jay Inslee’s moratorium on disconnections.
“At some point, we’re going to have to collect,” Tate said.
Community Action of Skagit County has seen a decrease in interest in its numerous utility assistance programs during the pandemic, a drop it attributes to the moratorium.
But with the moratorium’s end scheduled for April 1, the nonprofit is anticipating need will outpace available assistance.
Misty Velasquez, energy program manager at Community Action, said between local and federal grants the nonprofit has access to about $2.5 million in utility bill assistance. This is about $1 million more than she distributes in a normal year, she said.
Eligibility for these programs has also expanded, she said. Households at 150% of the federal poverty level can access energy assistance funding, compared to 125% in a normal year.
Applications are available at pse.com/help for PSE customers, or by calling Community Action at 360-428-1011. Information on eligibility is available at communityactionskagit.org/energy-assistance.
While no funding opportunities had existed to help residents pay their water bills, Community Action clients reached out to the PUD to create an assistance program.
“One of the biggest needs last year was help with water bills,” Velasquez said.
Tate said the utility used funding from the federal CARES Act — provided by the city of Mount Vernon — to offer bill assistance to 78 households in its service area last year, but the PUD’s board of directors wanted to find a more permanent solution with the help of Community Action.
In January, the board approved a donation-funded assistance program, and through gifts from employees has distributed $200 grants to four households, he said.
Tate said the utility is planning to accept donations online and on customer statements, and is seeking grants to support the program.
Velasquez encouraged anyone behind on their bills to reach out to Community Action to see if they’re eligible for help, before the moratorium is over and demand for help rises.
“We’re expecting to see a very large spike,” she said. “If you’ve never received assistance before and you’re income-eligible, please call us.”
In the meantime, she said utilities are more willing to work with those who show they’re attempting to pay their bills. Even if you can’t pay the balance of your debt, she said paying a portion is a demonstration of good faith.
“It shows ... you really are trying to do what you can do,” she said.
