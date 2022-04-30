...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
n PASTOR RETIRING: First Baptist Church of Sedro-Woolley will hold a farewell potluck for retiring Pastor Rick Coursen and his wife Carol on Sunday, May 1.
Coursen, the pastor for 22 years at First Baptist, will preach at the 11 a.m. service, followed by the potluck at noon at the church, 511 State St.
n DAY OF PRAYER: The local observance for the National Day of Prayer will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M. Ave., Anacortes.
This year’s theme is Colossians 2:6-7: “Therefore as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”
Prayer will be conducted for the country, people of all ages, peace and safety, schools, businesses, churches, community services, military, the Constitution, world peace and more.
– Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
