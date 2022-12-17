• United Methodist Church of Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., Anacortes, will offer its Longest Night Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The service, named for the seasonal darkness that occurs at the start of winter and metaphorically for the psychological darkness that sometimes accompanies the season, is aimed at reminding persons troubled by loss that they are not forgotten and not alone at Christmas.
The church will provide a hybrid service that participants may attend in person (masking optional) or online via Zoom.
The church will offer a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Participants may attend in person (masking optional) or online via Zoom.
For the Zoom link to both services, call 360-293-0604.
• Celebration Lutheran Anacortes will hold its Christmas Eve celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. Information: bit.ly/3USuK5m.
• North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church, 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington, will hold a Service of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
All are invited to attend the service and submit a photo of loved ones who have died in the past year for inclusion in a slideshow that will be displayed during the service.
Email photos with first and last name, date of birth, and date of death to churchoffice@ncsda.org by Thursday, Dec. 22.
– Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
