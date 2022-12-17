religion
• United Methodist Church of Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., Anacortes, will offer its Longest Night Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The service, named for the seasonal darkness that occurs at the start of winter and metaphorically for the psychological darkness that sometimes accompanies the season, is aimed at reminding persons troubled by loss that they are not forgotten and not alone at Christmas.


