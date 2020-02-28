A renewed effort to raise revenue to promote tourism in Skagit County is moving ahead.
Two of four city councils — Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley — voted this week to approve an interlocal agreement to form the Skagit County Tourism Promotion Area (TPA), which would authorize a $2 a night room charge on stays in hotels or motels with 40 or more rooms.
The TPA would generate an estimated $500,000 a year for tourism marketing, promotion, branding, advertising and other strategies to bring more visitors to Skagit County.
The Burlington and Anacortes city councils are set to consider the agreement in March. The La Conner and Concrete town councils have already approved it.
Burlington's participation in the agreement is crucial because the city has the most hotel rooms in the county.
The Burlington City Council discussed the interlocal agreement Thursday night, and Mayor Steve Sexton said the plan is to again have it on the agenda at the next council meeting March 12.
While the TPA would help promote tourism countywide, Sexton said it would especially benefit Burlington because it would bring more visitors to the city's hotels.
"We're seeing our sales tax revenue level off, and this is a measure that can help improve this with no cost to the city," he said.
Hotel operators spoke in favor of the TPA at an October work session.
After the cities sign on to the agreement, the Skagit County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on it and consider an ordinance to establish the TPA.
The county would be in charge of collecting the hotel fees, while an advisory board would make recommendations to the county on how to spend the tourism money.
The 16-member board would include one member from each of the four cities, as well as members from La Conner, the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, the chambers of commerce, and an additional member recommended by the county. Seven seats would be dedicated to local hotel operators, while Concrete, Lyman and Hamilton would share a member.
Seventy-five days after the TPA is established, the county would be able to start collecting fees.
