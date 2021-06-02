SEDRO-WOOLLEY — U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen was given a tour Tuesday of the future site of Olmsted Park by Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and City Supervisor Doug Merriman.
Last month, Larsen submitted a Community Project Funding request of $500,000 to the House Appropriations Committee to help fund construction of the park.
"We are just so grateful to have been included in your request," Johnson told Larsen. "We very much appreciate your help."
Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each member of the House may request funding for up to 10 projects in their district for Fiscal Year 2022, however, only a handful may be funded.
Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible nonprofits are permitted to receive funding.
Larsen said Sedro-Woolley's request met the necessary criteria, including not requiring money for studies and design, both of which have been completed by the city.
"Projects where you come in and get it built, that's what we were looking for," Larsen said. "We received 104 requests, but could only choose 10. This was one that fit the criteria."
While standing Tuesday above Thompson Pond, Larsen was given a drawing of the park's layout to get a feel for what looms on the horizon.
"There is a lot going on here," he said. "And this park will certainly provide a great service to the community."
Larsen believes the funding request will continue its way though the House for the next month with a final decision possibly by late July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.